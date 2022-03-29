“My Life Is Getting Destroyed By Pornography And Masturbating”

Please pardon any grammatical errors , because am typing fast. I have been watching pornography and masturbating once every week consistently since 2017 , my life is so poor. I now suffer from memory loss , anxiety , I just feel like killing myself, everything I put my hands upon doesn’t prosper and I look like an old man even though am just 27years

Every week I make a new vow that I’ll never go near porn again but I find myself watching it again and again . Each time I decide not to watch porn again I’ll just have this dream of seeing myself sleeping with a woman in the dream or I’ll just find that I have released semen when I wake up . I have prayed , fasted against this dreams but they don’t stop.

Please I need help from this problem, I have no friends , just withdrawn from people around me

