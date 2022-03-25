“My Marriage Ended Since 2020” – BBNaija’ Tega Reveals She Is No Longer Married

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic, has revealed that her marriage ended two years ago, after she participated in the 6th edition of the reality show, Newspremises reports.

Being a married woman, Tega was heavily criticized for her alleged ‘romantic involvement’ with fellow housemate, Boma, during the reality show which aired in 2021.

“Lol, no I am Not, ended since 2020, all you know was a move that went wrong. Actually, it ended since 2020. Now y’all can get off my back.” she stated.

Recall that after her eviction, Tega released a video where she apologized to her husband for having an affair with Boma while on the show.

