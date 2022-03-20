‘My Mom Just Ruined My Relationship’

I’m an only son and in relationship with a lady I love so much.

We started dating while we were students. Our relationship is 4 years and 8 months. Everything was going fine until she moved into Lagos and I introduced her to my mom.

Now, any issue I have with my mom, she calls the innocent girl and says it’s because of her this thing happened.

My mom and I live in a three bedroom apartment. She and my father are separated.

One minute she’s nice to the girl, the next she isn’t. We broke up today because of this. I’m really hurt. This girl loves me unconditionally, she supports me, treats me so well. When I started my business she gave me her 200k savings to invest in it. I can’t even believe my mom is doing all this. I don’t know what to do. I’m really hurt. We planned on getting married this year. I don’t know if I would ever find a good person like her.

On the other hand, my mom doesn’t even care. I want to cut every ties I have with her.

