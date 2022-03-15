‘My Mother Finally CURSED Me Last Night’

She is sick, to the point of stooling blood, this is actually true.

That biittch thinks she isn’t enough curse to me than whatever she thinks is standing by at the middle of the night waiting to manifest her all powerful curse

I know she is sick, i know, but i also know when she is trying to manipulate her ways into things with the attention she gathers from her illness situation. She asked for financial help, i swear i wanted to help her too, but i just couldn’t, did she deserve it or not

If you followed me from scratch, you would know that this is the same wh0re of a mother that would fvvck another men in her matrimonial home after the death of her husband, this is the same selfish biittch that would put herself first before the interest of any of her children, she literally made my sister cry over her education, but my sister watched her change wardrobe every week!

I know i’m being very mean & vengeful, i need people to help me snap out of it because I JUST WANT TO PUNISH HER!!

Still Typing…

