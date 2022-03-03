My New Excel Dashboard!

Hi Nairaland #data-community
Today I decide to practice what i learnt so far, so i get dirty on excel dashboard, took me 1.5hrs
My journey so far on Dataanalyst/science
Spreadsheet(Excel) >> through with basics and half way through advance(on scenario manager now)
Database(postgresql)>> through with basics also and Intermidiate, started advance(trigers,privileges,turncate etc) today.
Dataviz(Tableau)>>> NOT YET
Programming(Python)>>> Basics only eg Datatype, turples, Bolean, while loop, for loop etc.
PROJECTS
I have two project on excel now
One project on Sql (Covid-data)
more to come
Due to current admission(still in university) I haven’t got time to study full, i only study when am free(holidays) eg Now am taking advantage of ASUU strike �
Gurus what do you think
Github>> codewithkenny SM: @kennytheanalyst