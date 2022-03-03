My New Excel Dashboard!

Hi Nairaland #data-community

Today I decide to practice what i learnt so far, so i get dirty on excel dashboard, took me 1.5hrs

My journey so far on Dataanalyst/science

Spreadsheet(Excel) >> through with basics and half way through advance(on scenario manager now)

Database(postgresql)>> through with basics also and Intermidiate, started advance(trigers,privileges,turncate etc) today.

Dataviz(Tableau)>>> NOT YET

Programming(Python)>>> Basics only eg Datatype, turples, Bolean, while loop, for loop etc.

PROJECTS

I have two project on excel now

One project on Sql (Covid-data)

more to come

Due to current admission(still in university) I haven’t got time to study full, i only study when am free(holidays) eg Now am taking advantage of ASUU strike �

Gurus what do you think

Github>> codewithkenny SM: @kennytheanalyst

