Dear women,

Dating is not employment. You should not be maintained by the guy you are dating. If you’re broke, get a job, not a boyfriend. If you say “love is caring”, why must it be your boyfriend that must care financially for you? If you really believe that, why can’t you financially care for him too? Do you hate him? Stop this Jezebelic manipulations. It is called entitlement mentality!

