Hello Nairalanders.

I have found my stolen car, alongside the thief. The guy was caught around General Paint (Just after Ajah and Abraham Adesanya) where I believe he had intended to sell it off to those that butcher cars.

I really want to thank and appreciate everyone and this forum for helping me put out word and for the kind gesture I’ve received from a lot of you.

God bless you all abundantly.

