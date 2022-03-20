“My Take On The Applicant That Was Rejected For Being Short”

https://www.nairaland.com/7033680/rejected-job-because-too-short

Some days ago I read with amazement the takes of some persons on the attached thread.

So this lady was rejected by the recruiter for being “short”. Perhaps the story is untrue just as many like it on Twitter, but I’m reacting on the premise that it’s true (even though most likely greatly embellished).

Firstly, its crass and unprofessional for a recruiter to voice such words whether directly or indirectly, but sentiments is a huge part of decision making. Heck, most of y’all were never called back by the HR for the same reason as the complainant; only difference is that you weren’t expressly told that you’re short, fat, have terrible dentition, have bent legs or look too tacky and malnourished. Do you recall attending that interview where you believed you smashed it and impressed the recruiters, but never heard from them again? That could be it.

In certain businesses especially the hospitality sector, looks is a big deal. Have you seen airhosts? Have you see the attendants and receptionists at top range hotels? If all things are roughly equal among applicants, recruiter will tend to favor those who look more polished and are attractive.

The word “attractive” doesn’t just mean people want to have sex with them, it means people enjoy being around them more. It’s a reality, harsh as it may be. Businesses that appeal to the public work hard to make everything about the customer experience attractive….nice furniture and pretty pictures on the wall in a restaurant, attractive interiors, buildings or landscapes in the background of movies, and so on. It shouldn’t be surprising at all that they prefer attractive employees in customer facing positions.

This is natural.

Also, as a business owner, why will I employ a short first class receptionist when I can employ a tall first class receptionist? Wheres the wisdom? Beauty and intelligence are not mutually exclusive which means that one can have both. If as an HR, I have 100s of applicant for a single opening, does this not give me the privilege to pick “the best”?

Most of yall trying to be politically correct on the other thread certainly wont employ dwarfs in your organisation irrespective of qualifications. Image is super important especially in customer-facing positions and you’re automatically a brand ambassador. Funnily enough, a lot of women only hang out with their beautiful friends while they call the average ones when they need relationship advise (I’ve had a couple of persons admit to this).

Some even ignorantly cursed out the country. Have you wondered why even some foreign orgs require you to attach a passport photograph or make a short video of yourself? That’s right, they want to see what you look like. Even the military wont employ you if you’re not up to a certain height or with a proper BMI.

That’s why I always say that if you’re goodlooking and well poised, then consider yourself as already having a fair headstart in life. Do not let anyone deceive you, beauty avails you a lot of privileges, but it’s not just beauty.

