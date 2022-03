Hello everyone, I am using a Toyota corolla S 04, I observed that whenever I apply little break, there is a sound that emanate from the wheels, both at d front and back. The sound is so annoying that I feel reluctant to apply breaks when needed. I ve changed the break pad and break disc but no changes. Pls car gurus, I need ur suggestions. This is my first ever post on auto section.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...