My Trip To Abraka To See My Son

So I left asaba late Sunday evening and headed to summit park in company of my daughter.

We were actually going to see my son,who’s schooling there and also staying with my mum. so we could gift him some supplies and also spend some time with him.

We arrived Steve nnam park quick late,Cox the driver wasn’t only mouthed,he was also a drunk with sachet after sachet of action bitter was kissing his blackened lips.

I cud remember several times how we were all cautioning him to take it easy with his driving and him berating us not to teach him his work.

That he has bn driving for donkey of years and how FRSC joyfully gifted him his driver’s license free of charge yen yen yen yen.

