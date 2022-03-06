‘My Wife’s Phone Searched & All Contacts Deleted By Her Boss. Can I Sue Or Not?’

Good morning Nairaland

I’m going to be as explicit as possible and I need professional legal counsel/inputs to the issue stated below. (Pardon all blunders biko)

My wife recently got fed up with her place of work and decided to tender her resignation letter. She happens to be in the teaching profession and we all know what goes on in the private teaching schools (Most anyways).

On Friday the 4th of March which was supposed to be her final day at the school, the school’s HM instructed her phone to put her phone on her desk (HM’s) on the pretense that it was an open day and didn’t want her distracted. She did exactly that and the day went just fine, after which, she dropped all the school’s materials/properties with her and left.

On getting home, she went through her phone and discovered that her WhatsApp messages and conversations had been deleted, text messages deleted, all her contacts deleted, and all chats on her phone read. As if that wasn’t enough, a few of her contacts called her to tell her they received messages from the school asking what her relationship was with them? Imagine!!!

Moreover, I think it is also good I state the fact that she and the HM haven’t been best of friends due to an event that happened sometimes back between both parties. But for her to pick up her phone and go through it, and not just that, but also deleting her chats and wiping off contacts, deleting photos that has to do with the school, that’s to the extreme haba!!!

Is there any legal ground to pursue this case or is it me just being emotional hurt that my wife’s privacy has been trampled upon and I need to act. What should be my next point of action?

Thanks

NewDadTroubles

