‘My Worst Regret While Trying To Make Money Online’

Okay everybody that comes across this page after reading this drop your worst experience with trying to make money online

lets go….

I’ll go first so i’m sure everybody can relate to this because one way or the other we’ve tried to make money online.

A year ago, I came across a page that said and I quote “how to make 200-300k when sleeping”, omo like everybody else I became curious, 300k while sleeping in this economy? I know that money can go a long way so I clicked on it and it showed various ways to make money. You know creating content and selling it then, I became so interested. So when I saw where I was asked to pay I didn’t think twice, I quickly made the payment.

2 weeks after making the payment and going through the course, I got stuck because i’m sure you all know that is one thing to want to want to create or start something or to have an idea and its another thing to know where to start from after investing in a course and training packed with strategies and seminars on how to make money you realize this people are just spitting theories mainly stuffs. You know you can just google and get the answer.

And the worst is when you pay for mentorship or something now we all know money does not grow on trees so nobody in this current economy will want to spend money on an information and regret it right?? So at that moment after having those industrious ideas You get stuck questions like where do i start from, what should i do, will people like what i want to sell, where do i get enough resources and research about what i want to do? yhhh it can be really frustrating right?

So if in any area at all you can relate to this then this post if for you.

So don’t forget drop all your experiences down here lets see who can relate to what we went through ….oya i’m waiting.

Because i’m sure everybody that comes across this page is tired of spending money time and resources just to get extra income online.

