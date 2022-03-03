‘My Younger Sister Has This Entitlement Mentality. Help! I’m Scared For Her’

My post might be lengthy, but Pls read because I need advice.

I’ve been living in Lagos for 5yrs now, even before the death of my father (R.I.P). I lost my dad 4yrs ago. I’m the eldest and I have two younger ones. I’m a contractor.

My mom and my siblings are based in ekpoma edo state. I call them regularly, I advice them, I send them money for up-keep, I visit home once in a while. I play both role of a father and elder bro to my siblings. I don’t want them feel the absence of my father.

My construction team got a contract at Auchi, it was an opportunity for me to visit home often.

My younger sister is a 300L student in AAU. She is 22yrs old, she don’t read, she’s always on social media (tik tok & Co.) Nobody can touch her phone, if my lil bro wants to browse something important or play game with her phone, she will just be screaming at him as if Ogun is about to strike her… Don’t touch my phone o, drop it down.

Even the phone (iPhone 7) I was the one who gave it to her when I bought my current phone (Samsung). I promised my lil bro he shouldn’t worry, as soon as I get paid for the job I’m currently working on, I will get him a phone before I travel back to Lagos.

Okay, Yesterday I only said, now that ASUU is on strike, find something to do, get busy, learn a skill, even if it’s fashion designing, make-up or catering.

She was just giving me flamzy excuses, and the annoying part is she will be raising her voice while talking to me. I almost used a belt to flog her if not for my mom that held me.

My father’s house is a bungalow, and we have a tanent, Anytime I receive the house rent (200k yearly) I send everything to my mother. My mom would be like I should hold some for myself but I said NO, they need it more.

AAU school fees is now x4 compared to what I paid back then when I was there. Yet I’m the one providing 80% of her school fees while my mom 20%.

My Lil bro who’s just 18 yrs old is more hardworking than her, he goes to my mom’s shop to help her out, he’s learning how to cut hair and he plays instruments very good (piano & bass guitar). He plays for a church that pays him 5k per week (he plays weds & sun for the church). I pray uniben grant him admission this year.

My father was a nice man, he disciplined us and his death won’t change that. I want him to be proud of me wherever he is now.

Nairaland family, I need your advice. My sister depend so much on the money I give her. I don’t want her to be a leech.

