Nairalander Meets Only Surviving Twin Saved By Mary Slessor Over 100 Years Ago (Pics)

I met the only surviving twin saved by Mary Slessor over 100 years ago (Video)

Mary Slessor was a missionary posted from Scotland to Calabar in Nigeria by the Presbyterian Church in 1876. She also lived in Arochukwu Nigeria during her missionary work. Mary Slessor stopped the killing of twins in Nigeria and she achieved this by saving a lot of twins either left in the bush to die or from their homes where their mothers hid them.

One of the twin babies Mary Slessor saved by herself before the killing of twins was finally abolished is Mgbeafor Okereke. I met her in her home in Amasu, Arochukwu, where I had an amazing interaction with her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-apkGyAt0Ck

