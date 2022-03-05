National Convention: Buhari’s ‘Imposition’ Of Adamu Causes Disquiet

The division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) deepened at the weekend, after some key party members discovered, via leaked documents, how President Muhammadu Buhari single-handedly dictated the composition of the next Executive Committee of the party.

APC has been bogged with its chieftains jostling for who controls the incoming leadership of the party and by implication, who has the upper hand in deciding the party’s next presidential flagbearer.

President Buhari has tactically avoided formally naming or endorsing his successor, but handpicking the APC Executive Committee will enable him single-handedly to decide who runs to succeed him on the party’s ticket.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/04/national-convention-buharis-imposition-of-adamu-others-tears-apc-apart-documents/

