National Grid Collapse, Plunges Country Into Darkness Again

Nigeria’s national grid, operated from Osogbo in Osun State, collapsed this morning plunging the country into total darkness.

The grid reportedly collapsed at about 10:40am Monday sending the eleven distribution companies which supply the 36 and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) out of supply.

As at 2:40 pm on Monday multiple sources across the distribution companies told The Guardian that although there were reports that the grid was being restored some of of them were yet to pick energy load.

The electricity situation in the country has been in its worst moment since the past months as generation capacity dropped to 2,000 megawatts with about 14 power plants shutting down.

This is not the first time the grid will be collapsing. Since 2013 when the sector was privatised, the grid has failed electricity consumers more than 130 times.

Although the Federal Government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which manages the grid had at some point said grid collapse happen globally, the collapse of the power supply, each time it occurs, comes with a huge economic loss for consumers, especially commercial entities.

https://guardian.ng/news/nigerias-epileptic-grid-collapses-plunges-country-into-darkness-again/

