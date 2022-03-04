NDLEA Appoints MC Oluomo As Ambassador For War Against Drug Abuse In Lagos (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohpCUTNnPeg

The Lagos command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has made the State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya a.ka MC Oluomo as their Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse in the State (WADA).

I think this is strategic. They know he has many Agbero boys that are into drugs.

Mc-Oluomo Appointed Ambassador on War against Drug Abuse by Lagos State NDLEA.

~promises to continue in efforts towards reducing drug abuse amongst his members.

It was a blissful gathering as the team of National Law Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led by the Lagos State Commander, Calys Alumona, visited the Chairman of NURTW, Lagos State chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc-Oluomo) to sensitize people to desist from drugs and other harmful substance. The team used the opportunity to enlightened the union members of the negative effects of hard drugs and how harmful it can be to their bodys and brains.

The Lagos State Commander of NDLEA noted that apart from the enlightenment of the NURTW members, they were also there to appoint the Lagos State chairman of the union as an Ambassador on War Against Drug Abuse (WADA). He disclosed that they have carefully monitor the life of the Union chairman and they were surprised to discover that he is a man that doesn’t smoke nor drink alcohol. He said his team and colleagues were surprised that despite all they have heard about Mc-Oluomo, from those that apparently don’t like him, he is a decent man that does not indulge in substance abuse nor encourage the use.

Commander Alumona urged the union members to emulate their chairman by being decent, stop taking harmful substance and other dangerous drugs.

Mc-Oluomo in his reply appreciated the team and the NDLEA

leadership for their good job towards reducing the usage of harmful substance in our society. He noted that since his inception as the Lagos State chairman of NURTW, he had done several seminars and programmes towards transforming and improving the behaviours of the union members. He equally said people around him can testify that he doesn’t smoke nor drink. Infant, he doesn’t encourage anyone smoking to come close to him because he gets irritated with the smell.

As the chairman, he promised the NDLEA team of his continued efforts towards ensuring the eradication or drastic reduction in the use of drugs amongst his members. He equally said measures are already in place to discipline any member caught misbehaving or projecting the union in negative light due to substance abuse. He disclosed that the ambassadorial appointment will further spur him to do more towards reducing the usage of substance amongst his members and Lagos State large.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of Ambassadorial plague to the union chairman by the NDLEA Lagos State Commander.



Source: MC Oluomo page on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CapgllBgUu5/?utm_medium=copy_link

