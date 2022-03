https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZTLuNokDFU

Video of an NDLEA official is trending on the internet after posting a video of what he found in a Golden-morn pack.

The Golden-morn pack was unsealed, and a plants suspected to be marijuana was found in it.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...