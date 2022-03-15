Never Look Down On Menial Jobs

A job is a job as long it is legal and honest, it should be considered a worthy job. Most of these manual jobs e,g carpentry are big outside Nigeria. My point is that Nigeria need to start appreciate such workers and pay them more if they can.

