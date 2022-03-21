‘New Houses I Saw In Villages In Imo State’ (Photos)

Three days ago I announced my arrival in Imo state capital, Owerri, from Owerri I proceeded to my maternal home to see my grand ma and I give God the glory they are doing great ..

today being Monday , I noticed the sit at home order isn’t serious as people been going about there businesses but with carefulness , so I decided to cruise around the villages and hey, I swear to God fear catch me with the kind of houses I saw. I was forced to ask the birds of the air “Where una dey see this Money”

See houses chei, but to think of it, how did the igbos became so successful even without holding unto presidency?

Even the not so rich ain’t dulling

See photos I took below …

God bless the entire south east states

God bless Nigeria

God bless president muhammadu Buhari

God bless Lagos

