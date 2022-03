President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the new Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal, tomorrow, March 22, according to the official IG handle of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ((FAAN).

The new terminal will exclusively handle international flights.

