Newborn Baby Dumped In Waste Bin In Zamfara (Photo)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command has rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy in Gusau.

The baby was discovered naked in a waste bin in Ungwan Yerima Community by some residents who reported the finding to the NSCDC.

Spokesperson of the Command, Ikor Oche, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the Corps Immediately directed its medical team and intelligence Departments to ensure safe rescue of the infant.

Oche added that the baby was found without clothes and was given proper medical attention.

The rescued baby has been handed over to the Gusau local Government sole Administrator and thereafter taken to the Orphanage home under the monitor and supervision of the Zamfara NSCDC.

