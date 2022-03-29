Nigeria Fails To Qualify For World Cup In Qatar After Ghana Draw

Nigeria Fail To Qualify For World Cup In Qatar After Ghana Draw

The Super Eagles on Tuesday were denied a World Cup ticket to Qatar after a dull 1-1 draw with Ghana at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

The first leg game in Kumasi had ended 0-0 leaving the Ghanaians to qualify on the away goal rules.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey had put Ghana in front early in the first half before Troost Ekong converted a penalty to level affairs minutes later.

However, the Super Eagles couldn’t find the crucial second goal, breaking the heart of millions of Nigerian football fans. :

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/03/29/nigeria-fail-to-qualify-for-world-cup-in-qatar-after-ghana-draw/amp/

