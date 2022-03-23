Nigeria Vs Ghana: Ademola Lookman Arrives Super Eagles Camp (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyYz928qjjs

Ademola Lookman has finally arrived the Super Eagles camp.
He reminds me a lot of Victor Moses with his pace and trickery

See our attack: Dennis – Osimhen – Lookman

Baba spoke Yoruba shaa �

