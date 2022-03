This is the formation I would like the coach to adopt.

We play 4-2-3-1

Ezoho retains his position

Ekong and Balogun – our oyinbo strong wall

Aina as the right back

Sanusi retains his position

We use Etebo and Onyeka to tighten our midfield.

Aribo should be given free role to play.

In the attack, I think Simon and Chukwueze should be given another chance.

Osimhen retains his position.

