Nigeria Vs Ghana: Nigerians Have Turned Super Eagles To Tribal War – Umar Sadiq

Nigeria vs Ghana: I’m sad, Nigerians have turned Super Eagles to tribal war – Umar Sadiq

Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq, has insisted that Nigerians have turned the national team into tribal war.

He said this ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana later this month.

The Almeria forward said that people support Super Eagles players based on their tribe, adding that it breaks his heart.

According to him, he scored four goals at the Olympics in Brazil and that was not connection but hard work.

Recall that Sadiq made his debut for the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he also scored his first goal for the national team against Equatorial Guinea.

He was recently invited by Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, for the World Cup qualifying playoff against Ghana.

“People say I am in the national team because I am from the north. I laugh because if I truly wanted to use my connections, I would have been in the national team long ago. I scored four goals at the Olympics in Brazil. That is not a connection. I worked.

“I am sad that Nigerians have turned the national team to tribal war. People support players based on their tribe. It breaks my heart. Even you guys, the media, have caused a lot of problems. When you like a player you praise him over the others. It’s not good.

“This is why I do not like anything media. Nigerians also believe playing for bigger clubs must play ahead of others, but it’s not about the club but what you bring to the team,” Sadiq told Omasports.



