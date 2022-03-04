Former Ghana attacker, Bernard Don Bortey has said the Black Stars have enough quality to beat Nigeria to the 2022 World Cup ticket.

Both West African rivals face off for a place at the global showpiece later this month.

Ghana will host the first leg in Cape Coast on March 25. Four days later, the reverse fixture will be played in Abuja.

“Ghana, Nigeria is a different ball game all together considering the rivalry between us.

“At first, it was not about names but this time around the players will count.

“I believe in Ghana; I believe in the players and I believe Ghana will qualify,” Bortey told Bryt FM.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/04/nigeria-vs-ghana-why-black-stars-will-defeat-super-eagles-bortey/

