Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says the vision of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, is most needed at the national level, saying Nigeria will be lucky to have him as president.

Mohammed said though he has declared his intention to run for President in 2023, Wike stands tall to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of the incumbent apex government.

He expressed the need for Nigerians to consider giving Wike the opportunity to serve them at the national level.

Mohammed stated this during the flag-off of construction work at the site of the Rumukwurushi-Elimgbu flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Wike’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to newsmen.

He maintained that if Rivers was lucky to have Wike, Nigerians would be luckier to have a man with the vision of knowing how to harness resources in improving the quality of life of the citizenry.

“On behalf of everybody here, I want to say thank you to you (Wike) because I wish you’ll be given the opportunity to bring this type of vision to the national level where you will be able to come and contribute your quota,” Mohammed stated.

When some second term governors are busy preparing to go home, this man is even breaking new frontiers, doing new projects, and giving timelines and finances that will be able to be delivered during his tenure,” he added.

In his speech, Wike said his administration owes it as a duty to Rivers people to deliver social services and quality projects that will improve their living conditions.

He explained that the Rumukwurushi-Elimgbu Flyover was the 10th flyover and a part of his administration’s promise to the people.

Wike assured it will be delivered in the next 10 months because 80 per cent of the contract sum has already been paid to the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.



https://punchng.com/nigeria-will-be-lucky-to-have-wike-as-president-bala-mohammed/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...