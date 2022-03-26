Nigerian Army Opens Application Portal For Direct Short Service Course 26

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NIGERIAN ARMY DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE 26/2022

1. Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) officers. The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered.

CORPS AND SERVICES

2. Applications should be into any of the following Corps and Services of the NA:

a. Nigerian Army Engineers. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc (Eng), B Eng (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Land Surveyor, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering, Marine/Water Engineering, Architecture, and Building Engineering/ Technology. Such academic fields must be registered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) or regulating professional bodies.

b. Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, B Eng, B Tech, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Cyber/Network Security, Programming, Network Engineering, GIS/GEOINT, Data Science, Crypto Linguists (Arabic), Data Analyst, Social Media Specialist, and Digital Forensics/Forensic Analysis.

c. Nigerian Army Medical Corps. All applicants for the NA Medical Corps are expected to present proof of registration with their professional regulatory bodies and current practicing license. Other requirements are as follows:

(1) Medical Consultants of Various Disciplines. Applicants could belong to fields of specialization such as General Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Anesthesia, Neuro-Surgery, Cardiothoracic, ENT Surgery, Physicians (Cardiologists, Endocrinologist, Nephrologists and Neurologists), Ophthalmologists as well as Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, Pediatricians and Family Medicine Physicians. Applicants must also satisfy the following criteria:

(a) Must be Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or equivalent Postgraduate Medical College.

(b) Not be more than 40 years of age by July 2022.

(c) Must have full registration of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for the undergraduate degree and additional qualification registration as appropriate.

(d) Must have current MDCN license to practice as a specialist.

(2) Medical Doctors (Non Consultants). Applicants must possess MBBS/BDS or equivalent with not more than 5 years post – qualification experience and must be fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

(3) Dental Surgeons. Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree and must be fully registered with relevant professional bodies.

(4) Nurses. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc (Second Class) Lower Degree in Pediatrics or Nephrology or they must be in one of the following categories: Orthopedic, Anesthetist, Registered or Psychiatric Nurses (with BSc Second Class Lower Degree) fully registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

(5) Nursing. Applicants must possess MSc Nursing and fully registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

(6) Professionals Allied to Medicine. Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree in either Spesch Therapy or Occupational Therapy.

(7) Pharmacists. Applicants must possess Bachelor of Pharmacy and must be fully registered with the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria.

d. Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, B Eng, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Textile Technology, Textile Design, Graphic Design, Explosives Engineering and Explosive Science and Technology.

e. Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in either Forensic Science or Psychology.

f. Nigerian Army Education Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc (Ed) or BA (Ed) Second Class Lower degree in Museology, Archival Studies or Curriculum Development/Studies. All applicants for Education Corps are expected to present proof of registration with their professional regulatory bodies.

g. Nigerian Army Band Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND Lower Credit or equivalent in Music with Associate of Royal Academy of Music (ARAM) and Associate of Royal College of Music (ARCM).

h. Directorate of Army Public Relations. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in the following: Strategic Communication and Public Relations, Printing Technology, Animation and Graphic Design; and Cinematography. Applicants must have evidence of Membership of any Professional body relating to media operation and journalism.

i. Directorate of Islamic Affairs. Applicants must possess a minimum of BA, B Ed (Second Class Lower) degree in the following areas: Hadith and Islamic Studies, Tafseer (Exegesis) and Qur’anic Science, Hadith Sciences, Islamic Theology and Hadith, Islamic Propagation and Religious Studies; and Qur’an and Islamic Studies from recognized Nigerian universities, Azhar University, Cairo or Saudi University. Each applicant would be required to produce testimony of excellent character from a reputable Islamic religious organization in Nigeria. Applicants must be able to speak Arabic and English languages.

j. Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant). Applicants must possess minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree in Divinity Theology from any of the Seminaries/Universities recognized by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant). Applicants must belong to one of the 18 major denominations of the protestant faith. Soldier applicants must have served the NA with a minimum of 6 years experience in Chaplaincy work and must be vetted and recommended by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant). Applicants must provide proof of Ordination, attestation and certification by an ordained Bishop.

k. Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic). Applicants must possess a minimum of Bachelor of Arts (Second Class Lower) degree in Philosophy or Theology or be an Ordained Catholic Priest from a Roman Catholic approved seminary, affiliated to a National Universities Commission accredited University or Urbanian University, Rome. Applicants must have good standing in the church and be released by a Diocesan Bishop with a proof of ordination. Applicants must be vetted and recommended by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic).

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

3. All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

a. Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

b. Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years. Medical consultants could be between 25 – 40 years of age by July 2022.

c. Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to NA standards.

d. Be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who is either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

e. Applicants must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

f. Measure in height at least 1.68m (for males) and 1.65m (for females).

g. Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel applying must be free from any disciplinary case and endorsed by the applicant’s Commanding Officer/Commander.

h. Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit from any accredited institution of learning.

i. Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration.

j. Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

k. Applicants must possess NYSC discharge certificate or a valid exemption certificate as appropriate.

l. Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant regulating bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training.

m. Only post secondary academic credentials obtained from 2011 to date will be considered.

n. Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin.

o. Candidates must not have any bodily inscriptions or tattoos.

p. Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post secondary).

q. Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of NA sponsorship to tertiary academic institutions (where applicable). Additionally, they must have served for a period of not less than 5 years in the unit.

r. Candidates must not belong to any cult/society/fraternity.

s. Candidates with ability to swim will have added advantage.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

4. DSSC will be granted for a total of 15 years, for an initial period of 8 years, renewable yearly for another period of 7 years. Direct Regular Commission may be granted on conversion after 3 years as a commissioned officer. Other Service conditions include the following:

a. The DSSC officers shall be on probation for the first 3 years of service.

b. Conversion to Direct Regular Commission is not automatic but based on application by an eligible commissioned officer. It is however based on availability of vacancy and other criteria that are or will be in force from time to time.

c. All graduating officer cadets must sign an acceptance of the terms and conditions governing the Direct Short Service Commission before they are granted commission into the NA.

d. The reckonable period of service for civilians who become commissioned officers will be based on the date of commencement of cadet training while that of military personnel applicants would be date of enlistment.

e. Medical Consultant Officers on successful completion of military training shall be granted the rank of Major with seniority effective from date of commission.

f. Officer cadets who successfully complete the military training shall be granted the rank of Lieutenant (except for medical consultants who will be commissioned as Majors) with seniority effective from date of commission.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

5. Applications are to be made online free of charge from 25 March 2022 to 6 May 2022.

a. How to apply:

(1) Go online and visit NA webpage at: recruitment@army.mil.ng and choose DSSC option from the page.

(2) You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing DSSC courses.

(3) Click on the “Apply Now” button for the DSSC as per your qualification.

(4) At the prompt, you will be required to select if you are serving/have served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, choose the appropriate option and proceed.

(5) If you do not have an account click on “Sign Up” (a verification will be sent to your email) or enter your login details and log in.

(6) Fill out the form and ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:

(a) Passport photograph.

(b) Educational certificates.

(c) Evidence of membership of any professional body.

(d) Certificate of state of origin.

(e) Birth certificate or age declaration.

(7) All applicants should note that the qualification selections available are dependent on the preferred corps selected.

b. Print Out. Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion of their application. The first page is to be signed by the Registrar of any Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the applicants’ Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from an applicant’s state of origin. Successful applicants would be required to take a written examination at selected examination centres chosen by applicants or assigned as appropriate. Successful candidates would also present their printed photo-slips at Examination Centres and subsequently to the Selection Board during interview.

CLOSING DATE

6. All applications must be submitted online not later than 6 May 2022.

FURTHER INQUIRIES

7. For further inquiries, please call 08179269294 and 08109959294 between 0800 – 1800 hours daily.

Source: https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...