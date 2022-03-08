Nigerian Celebrities Mark International Women’s Day With Gorgeous Pictures

Female Nigerian celebrities are marking the International Women’s Day 2022 with stunning photos. Celebrities such as Regina Askia, Chioma Chukwuka, Monalisa Chinda, Destiny Etiko and others are celebrating the day.

Monalisa Chinda: If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you…

Happy International Women’s Day�

❤️❤️❤️



Chioma Chukwuka: •Her eyes focused on her goals. Unwavering!

•Her lips constantly speaking positively. Proclaiming!

•Her ears hears,listens patiently. Understanding!

•Her shoulders strong and accommodating. Supporting!

•Her hands too tender but strong enough to toil and support. Feminine!

•Her heart wrapped in gold, pure and full of love. Passionate !

I AM SHE AND MORE !

I AM WOMAN !

Happy International Women’s Day !!!

Destiny Etiko: HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S to all the amazing, hardworking, independent, dedicated and industrious women in the world � ❤️

Women are strong characters and and I pray that

God almighty continues to empower us and the ones to come up � AMEN �

ITS THE WORLDS WOMEN’S DAY � �



Ini Edo: To Every woman out there breaking boundaries, daringly taking their rightful positions, doing it against all odds , YOU ARE POWERFUL, BEAUTIFUL,SMART. The world is your oyster .. shine on sis …

Happy women’s day❤️



Omoni: Happy international women’s day my amazing, hardworking, goal digging women ������

I see you…I love you ❤️

In my journey as a filmmaker, unwittingly, most of my movies have centered around women empowerment so here’s me asking you guys…who wants the women back?

Are you ready for a Wives On Strike 3?!!!

Drop some fire if you are! ��� #happyinternationalwomensday



Dolly Unachukwu: Virtuous women are honest, respectful, courageous, forgiving, and kind. They do the right thing, and don’t bend to impulses, urges or desires, but act according to values and principles.

Some might say good qualities are innate, but we’re not perfect.

Happy Women’s Day, sisters. ❤️❤️�❤️��

Tonto Dikeh: EVERYONE ISNT REPLACEABLE.

BE CAREFUL HOW YOU DEAL WITH REAL PEOPLE.

Uche Elendu: Happy International Women’s day to all the women that have stood firm in their struggle to make an impact in their lives and the society

Women are Strong and Relentless

Women Rule the World�



Ego Boyo:

Happy International Women’s day ��‍♀️

Break the bias by actually challenging the bias we as women face and practise allyship.

Break the bias by giving women full access to human rights

Break the bias at work by letting women have equal opportunities and allocating more representative number of leadership positions in politics to women

Break the bias by putting an end to gender based violence

Break the bias by promoting equality for women in society, work and in culture

IWD

International Women’s day is a call to action. It It is a day to continue the push for gender equality. A day to remember and appreciate how far we have come, and celebrate our achievements as women, and to renew our charge to support and uplift one another.

It is a day to acknowledge that while so much has been achieved, there are still many challenges women face in society, at home and at work.

I believe it is extremely important to mark the day, to seize the opportunity to aggregate all the conversations we’ve been having around equality and bias, and amplify them once again.

When you consider the fact that the Nigerian House of Representatives voted NO to all the gender based proposals put before them for constitutional amendment, then you realize that a great deal of work still needs to be done.

We must continue the protest and focus on activism to secure a more equitable future for the next generation. The fight for gender equality is a fight for decency, a fight both women and men must fight together.

As women we will continue to advocate equality for ourselves, our mothers, sisters, and daughters, and men have those too; wives, mothers, sisters and daughters.

And until the advocacy becomes a joint effort, equality may continue to elude us.

