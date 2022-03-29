Nigerian Food Critic, Chef Opeyemi, Shares His Experience Eating Crocodile (Pics)

Twitter user and Nigerian food critic shares his experience eating crocodile.

In his words:

“Surprise surprise, crocodile doesn’t taste like fish or anything from the sea. The flesh actually tastes like a mix of turkey and chicken with a strong bushmeat smell and the skin is like really really hard kpomo. Even though it is a land and sea creature, tastewise it does not have anything sea in it, if you know what I mean…”



SOURCE

Would you eat a crocodile?

I definitely wouldn’t. Crocodile??!

Imagine the number of baby crocodiles they have to kill to meet their demand.

Would you eat this?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...