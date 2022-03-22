Nigerian Lady Fined For Attempting To Obtain A Ghana ID Card

A 37-year-old Nigerian, Doris Okeke, has been convicted for attempting to acquire Ghana Card.

The convict was fined by the Tamale District Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate Amadu Issifu, 200 penalty units, the equivalent of GH¢2,400, or in default serve 18 months in jail for using a false identity.

She paid the fine to avoid a jail term after pleading guilty to all four counts of residing in the country without a permit, working in Ghana without a permit, obtaining a self ID card, and attempting to obtain a Ghana ID card.

She was arraigned following a report made to the Northern Regional office of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) about her illegal activities.

Doris Okeke used the name Doris Dubik as her Ghanaian identity to get a voter’s ID card prior to the 2020 elections, applied for Ghana Card, and gained admission into the Tamale Technical University (TTU) as a student.

The court ordered her to submit all her documents to the GIS to be presented to the registration officials to delete her information from the National Identification Authority’s system.

The Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of GIS, Assistant Inspector Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu, said the GIS received a report on the convict’s activities and moved in to pick her up at the TTU Campus on March 14, and upon interrogation, she confirmed being a Nigerian and residing in Ghana since 2015.

He revealed that the convict’s husband, Oliver Okeke, also a Nigerian, acquired the Ghana voter’s ID.

https://www.pulse.ng/news/metro/tamale-37-year-old-nigerian-fined-for-attempting-to-get-ghana-card/39bt676?utm_source

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...