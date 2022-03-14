Nigerian Lady Who ‘Receives ₦7M Regularly From Male Friend With No Strings Attached’

Women Are The Reason Why There Is High Rate Of Corruption In Nigeria (Opinion)

So everywhere you look these days in the news, all we see is…..

“50 yahoo boys caught in edo”

“Politician stole so so so billions”

“Man caught will hard drugs indonesia”

“Young boy seen calling and asking his oyinbo client for money”

“Yahoo boy arrested by FBI”

etc.

These headlines are familiar right? Now have you ever sat down and wondered why do all these happen? Why so much desperation to make money by men? Who or what do these men spend the money on most when they succeed? (This is for those that committed these crimes and were successful). Well, believe it or not, argue all you want, i am here to tell you that……

WOMEN ARE THE CAUSE

Think about it!

You see, women have always loved money but don’t get it twisted, they want the money to come from men. In Nigeria today, it has gotten to a ridiculous level and UNFORTUNATELY most men would do anything and i mean anything to make money so as to have women! (Nigerian Men don’t spend money on their fellow men so no one should bring that up. A thread yesterday about this made the front page).

A lady called Rene came on twitter yesterday and talked about how she receives 7million naira regularly from a friend with no strings attached and some people were doubting her. Some were of the opinion that its not possible for a man to give a woman that much money even if there was string attached. Sorry to say but those people who doubted her are either naïve or feigning ignorance!

The response was almost the same when a guy created a thread here on nairaland that made the frontpage and said he was shocked when a rich guy gave a lady he doesn’t know N400,000 just like that just because she is beautiful?

Also, think about it. Why is it that…..

Its only in Nigeria that you will see a young girl with no job, but she is living in her own house in lekki and driving posh cars?

Its only in Nigeria that you will see a young girl that has no job but she travels to different countries wears bikini, hold up bottle of expensive wines and post pictures on instagram?

Its only in Nigeria that you will see an actress that just started acting but she will build houses and drive posh car yet men that has been acting since cannot boast of such?

Its only in Nigeria that you will see BBN girls with no endorsement or just one endorsement but she is flying private jets, eating in fancy restaurant etc but her male counterpart cannot boast of same even though he works hard and you can see the endorsement and work he is doing?

Its only in Nigeria that you will see a lady that has never had a white collar job, has no skill, but she has a “business page” on instagram?

Now, who do you think is behind these women material things? MEN! Not just men but CORRUPT AND FRAUDULENT MEN! Yes! Believe it or not…..

A MAN WHO DOES LEGIT WORK AND WORKS SO HARD TO GET MONEY will not spend recklessly on women! He won’t even have such money sef and even if he does, he would have saved it for years and it would ‘shake’ his account if he dares spends it

For example, will a young man who has a LEGIT JOB and earns say 150,000 naira monthly give a lady like Rene 7 million naira regularly just like that? Or 400,000 to a random lady who is perfectly ok, not stranded nothing at all?

No, think about! So you see, it is criminals that fund these women lifestyle! And many men are tempted to commit crime so they too can spend foolishly on women.

Anyway, until women reduce their love for money, the rate of corruption (which are mostly done by men) in Nigeria will keep increasing!

Meanwhile just take a look at some of the stories of men spending recklessly on women below….

I have this friend who sends me money regularly, minimum 2m. Last time I asked him to teach me how to make money he laughed it off and sent me more money. He’s sent me 7m before and he’s just my friend. Should I keep asking or just leave him?

This is the thing, I’m no longer satisfied with bare minimum. I want to learn how to fish big time. I want to be rich rich. This level no longer serves me so I need to learn soon how to make the kinda money I want to spend. Asap. I’m looking into stocks and project management.



https://mobile.twitter.com/Rene_noire/status/1502938453130022912

