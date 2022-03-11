Nigerian Man & His New Girlfriend Set Ablaze By His Baby Mama In Australia (Photos)

A Nigerian man, Stanley Obi, and his girlfriend have been set ablaze by his former partner and mother of his kids at his home in New Beith, Brisbane’s southern suburbs of Australia.

It was learnt that Stanley, who is in critical condition, was at home just before 3am on Thursday, March 10, when his ex, Sarah Mudge, 31, broke into the house, stormed his bedroom and doused him and his new lover with petrol, before setting them on fire.

Queensland Police said that Sarah tried to set Obi and his new lover on fire while his three young children were in the house.

However, the only person the mother of four managed to kill was herself.

Obi’s new girlfriend, 30, escaped with burns to her airway along with all three children – aged five, three and two.

Obi’s burning body was dragged from the burning building by a hero neighbour known as Al, who stayed with Obi, that suffered burns to 90 per cent of his body, until an ambulance came 35 minutes later.

Obi, a professional nurse who remains in critical condition at Royal Brisbane Hospital, was aware that his burns were life-threatening and voiced his fear that he would not survive, according to the neighbour.

“He said to me, ‘I’m not going to make it, I’m going to die, I’m going to die, you need to help me. Help me,” the neighbour recalled.

“He was giving me his hand, reaching out to me to hold it, and I wasn’t going to hold his hand because I know about infection control.”

Meanwhile, Obi’s current, unnamed girlfriend and the three children had been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Sarah Mudge and Stanley Obi had four children before they broke up.

Sarah Mudge, who ran her own photography business, has multiple photos of Obi and their children on her social media pages.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/03/10/nigerian-man-lover-set-ablaze-ex-partner-mother-four-australia

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...