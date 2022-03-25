Nigerian Police Procures 20 Nord Pickups Truck And 30 Innoson Truck

Amongst the new batch of 253 @PoliceNG operational vehicles being distributed to Commands nationwide are the following locally-assembled brands:

33 @innosonvehicles Carrier Pick Up Trucks

37 Mikano Pick Up Trucks

18 Mikano Lorry Trucks

20 @nordmotion Max Pick Up Trucks

https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/1507128021723107334?s=21

CC: Mynd44 Lalasticala

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate distribution of additional batches of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and body armours to police inspectors and other ranks.

He further directed the allocation of 253 newly-procured operational and emergency vehicles to police formations across zonal and state commands nationwide.

A statement on Thursday by the acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police boss directed that the items must get to every member of the inspectorate cadre and other ranks in furtherance of the police management’s zeal to boost the welfare of personnel and improve their condition of service.

It stated, “The vehicles, which are to be allocated to commands and formations, include 110 Land Cruiser Buffalo trucks, 33 IVM Carrier pick-up trucks, 37 Mikano pick-up trucks, 20 Nord Max trucks, 18 Mikano lorries, five Armoured Personnel Carriers, three Toyota Hiace ambulances, one Toyota Armoured Coaster bus and others.

“The Inspector-General of Police assured all of his administration’s commitment to sustaining the regular issuance of uniforms to police personnel, as well as his readiness to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country.”

Source: https://punchng.com/igp-distributes-253-trucks-apc-other-vehicles-uniforms-to-formations/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...