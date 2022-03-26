BREAKING: Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing.
Nigerian Troops Discover Wreckage Of NAF Helicopter That Crashed In 2021
