Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 16 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

A Nigerian woman has delivered a set of twins after 16 years of marriage, IgbereTV reports.

Family members shared the good news on Facebook few days ago. Her sister, Grace Nwojo Chinyere, wrote;

“Thank you Lord, for blessings my sister with beautiful twins after many years of having the first kid. Who is like unto de glorious in Holiness, faithful in praising doing wonders, the unchangeable God, the I am that I am. I don’t know what to give you that will qualify what you have done for us. All am saying is thank you Lord.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=297693269097086&id=100065692442969

Joy Nina Light, wrote;

“After 16 years of waiting upon the Lord, just today the lord answered us by blessing given us a twins(boy /girl). To God b the glory for for this double blessing. Congratulations to you mama EJIMA”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4846839692099636&id=100003209603443

