Nigeria’s First Choice Keeper: Who Do You Prefer Okoye Or Uzoho?

Francis Uzoho against Ghana showed a lot of Composure, command and reflex.

He has even been once Nigeria’s number one at the world cup Russia 2018.

But of recent Maduka Okoye has been preferred until that slip up against Tunisia at the AFcoN that knocked Nigeria out and called to question his competence.

So based on yesterday’s top notched performance of Uzoho especially his composure in the face of hot tension.

Should Uzoho be returned as Nigeria’s First choice keeper ?

So guys who do you prefer Okoye or Uzoho?

