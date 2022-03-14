‘No Facebook, No WhatsApp: Help Me Loosen My Brother’s Grip On Me’

I just signed up on nairaland today so I can just pour out my mind.

I have been coming to this site for almost a year now because this is where I get latest and trending news.

I live with my brother who cares about me a lot but he has been too strict with me. I FEEL CAGED! Can you imagine I don’t have a Facebook account, I can’t use WhatsApp, I don’t even have a bank account. If someone wants to send me money, I usually use our neighbor’s son account.

He monitors my calls and contact list.

I only use e-mail because he said I will be using it for future registrations.

I envy my friends a lot. I’m in my mid-teens.

I am just fed up.

