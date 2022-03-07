No Leadership Change In APC CECPC – National Secretary

Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.

SIGNED:

*Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Phd*

National Secretary

APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

