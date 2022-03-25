North Korea Tests Nuclear Missile Capable Of Hitting Continental Areas Of USA

North Korea says it is ‘fully ready for a long-standing confrontation with the US’ after successfully testing ‘monster’ nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere on Earth

North Korea’s latest launch was a huge, new intercontinental ballistic missile state media reported on Friday

Leader Kim Jong Un said the test was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves

It was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017

Flight data indicated the missile flew higher and longer than any of North Korea’s previous tests, before crashing into the sea west of Japan

Dubbed the Hwasong-17, the ICBM is the largest liquid-fueled missile ever launched by any country from a road-mobile launcher

Launch drew condemnation from leaders in the U.S., Japan, and South Korea

Kim said the test would help convince the world of the modern features of the country’s strategic forces.

North Korea said on Friday that it test-fired its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile yet under the direct orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North´s ‘nuclear war deterrent’ while preparing for a ‘long-standing confrontation’ with the United States.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10650451/North-Korea-releases-photos-test-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-capable-reaching-planet.html?ito=social-facebook&fbclid=IwAR0az5jR0CtEo4kHvBBgC5k88AkBIRcMdBGgq2ErAz3CziPWtMZtbwqrX5M

