Northern Wedding Of Groom That Loves To Dance & His Pretty Shy Bride That Can’t Dance

Meet Groom that can dance to save his life and Bride that almost hate dancing.

Dancing is one fun part of wedding ceremony, especially for the new couples and it’s a point a lot of guests often wait for, to see the newly wedded dancing shoes.

For those who could dance, it’s always fun to watch them to wiggle while for those that can’t, they just can’t wait for the whole stuff to end, and that’s exactly the situation of these newly wedded couple who got married over the weekend in Northern Nigeria.

The Groom whose name is nunu_boi was all over the place dancing happily with friends and ladies, while his shy bride was just looking and standing. Only God knows what she’s thinking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTAnfKVZafc

Who had a similar experience on his or her wedding day? When your partner can dance but you can’t?

Anyway, Happy Married Life to Abuja designer Nunuboi and his Beautiful wife.

Source: FocusDigitalStudio Abuja

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CayxYuwg2CG/?utm_medium=copy_link

