Norwich Vs Chelsea Today At 8:30pm

Chelsea have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Norwich City on Thursday.

This comes as one of their key defenders, Ben Chilwell, has returned to training ahead of the Norwich clash at Carrow Road.

Chilwell had picked up a knee ligament injury in the second half of their Champions League win over Juventus last November and had been subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season.

In a post via Chelsea’s official Instagram account, a photo of Chilwell working on the training ground was shared alongside the caption: “Upping those fitness levels!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...