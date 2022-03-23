Nothing Extraordinary With Obiano’s Arrest, Interrogation – Chikwe Udensi

A governorship hopeful in Abia State on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA Sir Chikwe Udensi has said the arrest and quizzing of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is not extraordinary.

He said the when leaders hold positions of authority, it is important to account for their deeds while in the office.

Featuring on Open Parliament, a radio programme on Love FM Umuahia streamed live on ABN TV and Radio on Wednesday, Sir Udensi who belongs to the same political family with Obiano said accountability is an integral part of public office.

“I think that is important especially when you listen to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo who said the treasury is empty, that he inherited less than N300m in cash and a debt of N100bn.

“I’m in shock myself. I am an APGA chieftain but I do not condone any form of impropriety, any kind of dishonesty.

“So if he has been invited to account for the days he has been there as governor, he has to do it.

“When his predecessor Peter Obi was leaving there, we were told there is a cash in the treasury to the tune of $150m, N78bn in the account of State government and there was nobody owed one penny. That is what we were told.

“What the EFCC is probably asking him is, hey! account for your eight years in office. I don’t see anything wrong with that.

“Anybody who holds a position of authority, must have to tell how he used it and ensure he is accountable to the people when the time comes and when the need arises” he said.

Recall that hours after he handed over power to Prof. Charles Soludo, the immediately past governor, Obiano was arrested at Lagos airport while attempting to flee to London.

Though he has been granted bail by the EFCC, he spent the weekend in detention answering questions that border on the utilisation of the state’s funds.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/03/nothing-extraordinary-with-obianos-arrest-interrogation-says-apga-stalwart-sir-udensi/

