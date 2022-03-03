NPC To Conduct E.A.D Updating Exercise In 170 LGAs Nationwide

NATIONAL POPULATION COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

NPC TO CONDUCT ENUMERATION AREA DEMARCATION UPDATING EXERCISE IN 170 LGAs NATIONWIDE

In furtherance of preparation for the 2022 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission will undertake the Updating Exercise of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in some previously demarcated Local Government Areas in all the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The objective of the EAD updating exercise is to bring the EA maps up to date with the current realities on ground using the latest EADPad application and updated methodology to recapture and analyze the rate of change in the EA, building density and uses, household numbers and sizes and other visible physical changes on ground.

The EAD updating exercise will cover LGAs previously demarcated under phases 3 to 9A between February 2017 and January, 2020 covering 170 LGAs across all the States of Nigeria and the FCT.

The field work for the (EAD) updating exercise will commence from 5th March, 2022 to 1st April, 2022. A 2-day refresher training will be organized for Demarcators and Supervisors on EAD updating techniques, methodology and workflow.

The updating exercise will also involve completion of mop-up exercise for some areas which could not be demarcated in previous phases of the EAD due to communal dispute and security threat. The completion of roads and buildings vectorization exercise will also be carried out simultaneously with the EAD updating exercise.

While assuring the nation of its commitment and readiness towards a successful census, the Commission wishes to solicit your kind support and the cooperation of State Governments, Local Government Councils and stakeholders in the sensitization and mobilization of the populace in the selected LGAs for the smooth implementation of the EAD updating exercise.

Isiaka Yahaya, PhD

Acting Director, Public Affairs

2nd March, 2022

