Three young men who are suspected to be human parts harvesters have been arrested in Taraba state.

Salemgists gathered that the suspects were arrested by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

At the point of their arrest, it was learnt that the suspects were discovered with three human dry bones.

The suspects were arrested at Gembu town, the headquarters of Sardauna Local Government Area of the state.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CarTSX6q47j/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...