Nursing Mother Loses Her 3-Month-Old Baby At A Crèche

A Nigerian mum lost her three-month-old baby after leaving the child at a crèche, IGBERETV reports.

Twitter user @Lolo_cy who shared the sad story online said no one knows what happened to the baby only that the mother came back to pick her baby’s dead body.

She wrote;

”A friend dropped her 3 months old healthy baby at creche and she came back to pick his dead body. Nobody understands what happened The teachers at the creche said they don’t know what happened. My God in heaven! I am beyond hurt.

This woman just wanted to get back to her job and needed somewhere safe to keep her baby. She found a creche literally 2 mins from home. God!!!!! This is too much.”



https://twitter.com/Lolo_cy/status/1500387723064057857?t=rpOIKoXPwMkvP7UhpEqb5Q&s=19

