NURTW Suspends Mc Oluomo

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has been suspended as the Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over insubordination and misconduct bordering on inciting members of the union against the national body.

MC Oluomo’s suspension was contained in a letter signed by the general secretary of the NURTW, Kabiru Yau, accusing him of incitement to violence.

“This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9, 2021,” explained the NURTW letter.

It added, “Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the union.”

The NURTW accused MC Oluomo of an “orchestrated plan” to attack branches that “may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order” in Lagos.

It added that MC Oluomo’s alleged plot was also “very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people” of Lagos, “particularly those doing their legitimate business within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions” against him.

“It is on record that you were earlier issued with queries on February 25 2022, and March 3, 2022, respectively, in which you were directed to explain the circumstances surrounding your untoward actions and to also show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you for such acts of insubordination,” the letter further pointed out. “You bluntly neglected/refused to respond to the second query, while your response to the first query was unsatisfactory.”

Concluding, the NURTW letter asserted that “in view of your suspension, you are hereby directed to hand over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos State Council to the state deputy chairman and also surrender all union properties in your possession to the state secretary of the union forthwith.”

MC Oluomo is known for his fear-inspiring reign in Lagos NURTW and violent clampdowns on transporters trying to join or form other unions outside his control.

Earlier in 2021, the general secretary of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Rhaman Amusan, accused MC Oluomo of attempting to violently take over their areas of operation in Obalende, leading to a shootout between RTEAN and NURTW.

MC Oluomo’s influence in Lagos is also widely believed to be backed by the Lagos government, especially considering Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s suspension of NURTW factions not loyal to MC Oluomo in January.

https://gazettengr.com/just-in-nurtw-suspends-mc-oluomo/

