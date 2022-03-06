Nwoko: Niger Delta Agitators Threaten Protest In Abuja If Sowore Is Not Arrested

Niger Delta Agitators Threaten Protest In Abuja If Sowore Is Not Arrested For Blackmailing Ned Nwoko

A group, Niger Delta Peace Agitators has given the Nigeria Police Force 48 hours ultimatum to arrest the publisher, Sahara Reporters Mr. Omoyele Sowore for allegedly blackmailing billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

The group says it will mobilise its members to Abuja and stage a peaceful protest if Sowore is not arrested.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the group through its spokesperson, Mr. Kenule Nwiya Jr while stating that Niger Deltans are peaceful people vowed to resist any attempt to blackmail and threatened their illustrious, Ned Nwoko a former member of House of Representatives.

Mr. Nwiya accused Sowore of planning to eliminate Ned Nwoko, insisting that the Niger Delta Peace Agitators will resist attempts to kill any of its sons.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director General Department of State Services and in fact all law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to as a matter of urgency swing into action, get Mr. Sowore arrested.

“Because of the cult he joined today, that does not mean that he should be going around, threatening Niger Deltans.

“We as Niger Deltans will not allow this to happen. We are peaceful people but we are telling Mr. Sowore that the Niger Delta Peace Agitators will resist every form of attack towards our illustrious son, Ned Nwoko” he said.

The Niger Delta Peace Agitators spokesperson stated that Nigeria is surviving by resources from Niger Delta, warning that it will not watch as its illustrious sons and daughters are allegedly being threatened.

He extolled the anti malaria project of Ned Nwoko which he said Nigeria and the entire African continent will benefit from.

He added that the people of Niger Delta are more vulnerable to malaria than the rest of the country because of the waters around their environment.

Sowore a former presidential candidate of AAC is currently standing trial for allegedly accusing Ned Nwoko of using his anti malaria project to deceive and swindle African leader, an allegation Ned Nwoko has since denied.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/03/breaking-niger-delta-agitators-threaten.html?m=1

