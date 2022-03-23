NYSC: How Can A Married Woman Serve In Her Husband’s State Of Residence?

Hi All,
Please what is the process for a married woman to observe her NYSC programme in her husband state of residence.
I was told we need to do change of name, go to court and get marriage certificate or so..
What reliable steps can one take?
