NYSC: How Can A Married Woman Serve In Her Husband’s State Of Residence?

Hi All,

Please what is the process for a married woman to observe her NYSC programme in her husband state of residence.

I was told we need to do change of name, go to court and get marriage certificate or so..

What reliable steps can one take?

